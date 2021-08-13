Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Reviews 'Bhuj The Pride Of India', Calls It Sensible & Straight

Ahead of Bhuj: The Pride of India's release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, actor Ajay Devgn attended the premiere of his much-awaited movie with wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug. The actor spoke to the media about how his children perceived his war film and stated that "They have loved it". He further added that her daughter, Nysa Devgn, who has been a constructive critic of his work and doesn't like most of his films, found this one to be 'very sensible and very straight', without even one extra scene in the film.

The period war film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and talks about the valour of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who with the help of 300 women aided India's fight against Pakistan.

Nysa Devgn calls dad's movie 'very sensible and straight'

In a fun media interaction post the premiere of the movie, Ajay was asked what his children thought of the upcoming war thriller, to which he responded, "I never expected them to like the film, but they have loved it. Nysa is very critical, she doesn't like most of my films, so when she saw this film and liked it I was very happy. She said It's very sensible, it's very straight, there is not even one extra scene in the film". Adding that his children watch a lot of Hollywood movies and that the movie, with its direct focus, attracted their attention. "These kids watch a lot of Hollywood. So in this film, there are no songs; we haven't diverted from that 24hours at all," said Ajay.

Nysa was also seen enjoying a little happy dance as was captured by the paparazzi. Ajay's wife and actor Kajol shared her views on his upcoming movie, which also marked her return to theatrical viewing. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote," My theatre experience after soooooooo long! What an awesome high.. reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal.. a hats off salute to all those real-life action heroes who keep us safe every day of their very unsafe lives,” she shared in the caption.

More about Bhuj The Pride of India

The Ajay Devgn starrer charts the 24 hours journey spent at the Bhuj airport that saw IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who in collaboration with 300 women from the local village, reconstructed the IAF airbase overnight to aid India's fight against Pakistan. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. One of the most anticipated releases of the star, the movie was initially aimed for a theatrical release. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers settled for a digital release.

IMAGE- AJAY DEVGN/INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.