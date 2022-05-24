Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Turns Heads In Pink Bodycon Dress At Kanika Kapoor's Reception

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 19-year-old daughter Nysa is winning the internet with her style and glam. Nysa Devgn recently attended singer Kanika Kapoor's intimate but extravagant wedding reception in London with some of her friends. The 19-year-old's photos are currently making rounds on the internet and her fans cannot help but drool over her look.

Singer Kania Kapoor recently threw an intimate wedding reception at the Victoria and Albert Museum of London. The reception was an intimate affair, which was held in the attendance of the singer's close family and friends. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn also attended the reception with her friends Vedant Mahajan and Orhan Awatramani and surely won hearts with her gorgeous look.

Nysa Devgn looked jaw-droppingly beautiful as she attended Kanika Kapoor's reception party in a pink dress. Nysa wore a noodle strap pink coloured bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She left her black straight hair open and opted for soft glam makeup. Nysa also accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace. She completed her look with a cute white handbag and hot pink block heels.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Orhan Awatramani shared several group pictures featuring Nysa. Seemingly, she had a great time at the reception and also shared smiles with the newlywed Kanika Kapoor. In the caption, Awatramani wrote, "I’ll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you." Several celebrities, including Kanika Kapoor, reacted to the post. The Baby Doll singer wrote, "Loveeeeeeeee," along with some dance and red heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Wasting time never looked this good," while Khushi Kapoor penned, "These looks." Banita Sandhu commented, "thank u for the viewing experience," on the post.

Kanika Kapoor's wedding

Bollywood and Punjabi singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiraman in an intimate ceremony in London on May 20. The singer took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of her special day. She donned a beautiful pink coloured lehenga on D-day. Sharing some photos from her nuptials, Kanika Kapoor wrote, "And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet." "Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero," she added.

