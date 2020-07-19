Ajay Devgn's 'Himmatwala' BTS Video From Initial Days Of Shoot: WATCH

Ajay Devgn is one of the most celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry. He is considered to be one of the most influential and intense actors in the Indian cinema. Ajay Devgn who made his debut in the entertainment industry with Phool Aur Kaante (1991) has recently finished doing 100 movies in the industry.

Having spent almost three decades in the entertainment industry, Ajay Devgn has worked with some great actors and movie makers. In 2013, Ajay Devgn played the lead character in Himmatwala. Here is how the first four days of the comedy-drama movie were shot. Read ahead to know more-

Himmatwala behind the scenes

Himmatwala is a Sajid Khan directorial. The movie has Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mahesh Manjrekar as the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around a man who returns to his village in order to seek justice for his father who was the priest of a temple but commits suicide after being dishonoured by an evil landlord.

In the video, Sajid Khan is seen introducing himself and welcoming everyone for the first day of the shoot on the sets of the movie. He mentions that the date is August 22, 2012, and they will be shooting the mahurat shot. He can also be seen guiding the lead actor of the movie, Ajay Devgn, on how to proceed with the scene. Ajay Devgn and Sajid Khan can be seen goofing around with each other on the sets of the movie. Sajid Khan mentions that the scene has to be perfect as there will be no second takes for the mahurat scene. Sajid Khan seems to be very impressed by the way Ajay Devgn excelled the first shot in one go. He ends the first day on a great note.

On the second and the third day of the shoot, that is August 23, 2012, and August 24, 2012, the cast and crew of the movie can be seen working very hard for the movie. The two days were very hectic but a good amount of work was done on these days. On Day 4, the cast and crew of the movie had to pack up way before the predicted time and with no scenes being shot due to the heavy rains that started.

