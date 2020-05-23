Ajay Devgn's 'Kachche Dhaage' Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About

Ajay Devgn is among the most iconic actors in the Hindi film industry. He has several movies in the pipeline including the remake of Tamil film Kaithi, Sooryavanshi, and several others. Although, he is widely known for his performance in action films, the actor has also experimented with various other genres.

Some of the most popular movies of Ajay Devgn include Singham, Kaal, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Gangaajal, Company, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phool Aur Kaante and many more. The actor has managed to bag about 34 awards including several Filmfare awards.

His performance in Kachche Dhaage remains widely popular among fans and critics. Kachche Dhaage got released in the year 1999 and is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Kamal S. Taurani. The action-thriller features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Namrata Shirodkar in key roles.

The movie was known to have a lot of similarities with Jackie Chan's Armour of God. It has a run time of 148 minutes. The soundtracks from the movie showcased several Punjabi folk tunes and the songs became widely popular amongst non-Hindi audiences. With all that said, read on to know some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:

Trivia about Ajay Devgn's Kachche Dhaage

Mayuri Kango was initially considered to essay the role of Rukhsana in the movie but was later replaced by Manisha Koirala.

Akshay Kumar was initially considered to be cast for the role of Dhananjay Pandit 'Jai', but was later replaced by Saif Ali Khan.

Ajay Devgn was almost fatally injured while he was doing the train stunt in the movie.

The action-thriller marked the very first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Farida Jalal was initially considered to portray the role of Mariam in the movie but was replaced and the role was offered to Maya Alagh.

Most of the soundtracks in the movie were recorded after Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's death, he was the music composed of the action-thriller and the movie marked his third and last project. The other two films include Aap Pyar Kare and Kartoos.

Model Anjum Sait, widely known for her performance in Yuvasakthi (1997), was initially signed to play a role opposite to Dhananjay Pandit 'Jai', that is Saif Ali Khan's character. She was dropped from the movie.

