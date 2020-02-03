Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' Get's A New Release Date

Ajay Devgn started off 2020 with a bang with his blockbuster hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which dominated the Indian Box office upon its release. The acclimated actor is set to feature in several upcoming films this year, including Sooryavanshi, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and The Big Bull. Recently, several new posters of Maidaan were shared online, with the latest one being shared by film critic and box office analyst, Taran Adarsh. The newest poster for Maidaan also revealed the release date for Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film.

Latest Maidaan poster shows Ajay Devgn in the avatar of Syed Abdul Rahim and shares the film's release date

Above is the latest poster for Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, that was shared online by Taran Adarsh today, on February 3, 2020. In the film, Ajay Devgn will essay the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a football coach for the Indian team during the 1950s. The poster showcases Ajay in the avatar of the late football coach, holding a football beneath his arm, while the Indian Football Team stands behind him in the background. The poster also revealed the final release date for Maidaan, which is December 11, 2020.

Maidaan will be a sports biopic that will tell the story of the golden age of Indian Football. The film will show how Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) led the Indian team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament. Other than Ajay Devgn, the movie will also star Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and Johnny Lever in prominent roles.

Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Originally, the movie was slated for release on November 27, 2020, but for unspecified reasons, it has now been pushed back to December of 2020.

