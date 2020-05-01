Ajay Devgn's Memorable Songs From His Popular Flick 'Phool Aur Kaante'; See List Here

Ajay Devgn's movies have inspired and entertained the masses for years. He has worked on a wide variety of films from different genres. Ajay Devgn's movies that remain popular include Ishq, Phool Aur Kaante, Golmaal, and many more. Listed below are some of the memorable songs from Phool Aur Kaante featuring Ajay Devgn.

Memorable songs from Phool Aur Kaante featuring Ajay Devgn

Dheere Dheere Pyar Ko Badhana Hai

This is one of the most emotional and romantic songs from the film. The song stars Ajay Devgn & Madhoo. The song is sung by singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and Amrish Puri were also cast in the popular flick.

Tumse Milne Ko Dil Karta Hai

This is another romantic song from the film. The chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Madhoo stole many hearts. The song is sung by singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The popular flick is directed by Kuku Kohli. The lyrics of the song and costumes grabbed the attention of many fans.

Prem Aashiq Aawaara

This is one of the most popular songs from the film. Ajay Devgan's dance and heroic scenes from the song and film won many hearts. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu. The popular film is produced by Dinesh Patel.

