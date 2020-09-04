Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies Starring Suresh Oberoi; See List Here

Ajay Devgn and Suresh Oberoi have featured in various films together. In some movies the two were enemies and in some, they stood on the same side to fend off a common enemy. Here is a list of some of the most memorable movies starring Devgn and Oberoi. Read on:

Ajay Devgn and Suresh Oberoi's movies together

Suhaag

Suhaag is an action film released in the year 1994. The movie was a Kuku Kohli-directorial and starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Nagma in lead roles. It became one of the most successful movies at the box-office for the year. The story revolves around two college friends who share a brotherly bond and their respective girlfriends. The story takes a turn further on as the past unfolds, complicating the situation. Suhaag saw Devgn and Kumar share screen space for the first time.

Jaan

Jaan is a 1996 Raj Kanwar-directed action drama. The movie has Ajay Devgn, Twinkle Khanna, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi in lead roles. The movie hit screens on May 17, 1996. Jaan was a box-office super hit that earned 17.20 crore across the world.

Lajja

Lajja was a Rajkumar Santoshi drama film released 2001. The movie is a satirical take on the situation of Indian women and the societal restrictions on them. The film features Manisha Koirala, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhry, Ajay Devgn, Suresh Oberoi, and Sharman Joshi. Lajja was very positively received by the audience worldwide, but not in India. It was nominated for 3 awards at the 47th Filmfare Awards. Later, Madhuri Dixit won the Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Vijaypath

A 1994 hit, Vijaypath is an action drama featuring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles. Tabu was recast in the movie after the sudden death of Divya Bharti. Its music which was composed by Anu Malik was very positively received by critics and fans. The story revolves around the family of Justice Saxena, whose younger brother is an inspector and arrests a gangster. Further events lead to the gangster getting a death sentence and his brother avenging his death. The film also stars Suresh Oberoi in a supporting role as Inspector Rajesh Saxena.

Deewangee

Deewangee is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role as Tarang. The film has been heavily inspired by the 1996 Edward Norton starrer Primal Fear. The movie also stars Suresh Oberoi as Mr. Bhullar.

