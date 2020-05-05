Ajay Devgn's Movies That Have An Ensemble Cast; See Full List

Ajay Devgn is a stupendous actor, who is currently basking on the manganous success of his last release Tanhaji. He is a stellar actor, known for versatility. Ajay Devgn's films give the audience a full dose of entertainment, with all the necessary elements of romance, action, and drama. The dapper actor will be next in Maidaan, in a never-seen-before avatar.

As an Indian football team coach, Maidaan is based on a true story about the golden era of football in India. Talking about Ajay Devgn's films, the Golmaal actor has featured in several multi-starrer, big-budget commercial films. Let us take a look at the list Ajay Devgn's films which had an ensemble cast.

List of Ajay Devgn's films which had an ensemble cast

1. Qayamat: City Under Threat(2003)

A thriller-drama with an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn in parallel leads. Qayamat: City Under Threat has an amazing music album. A must-watch film that deals with terrorist, hostages, and a successful rescue mission.

2. LOC: Kargil (2003)

World's longest film LOC: Kargil by J.P Dutta is a movie about the war at LOC. The film takes you the lives of different defence professionals, who chose duty over their personal lives. Ajay Devgn was paired opposite Rani Mukerji in the drama film. Over 20 Bollywood actors were a part of the ensemble cast.

3. Khakee(2004)

AD played an antagonist in Khakee. The film had starred Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Tusshar Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Khakee did great business the box-office, and songs like Aisa Jaadoo Dala Re and Dil Dooba were a rage then.

4. Kaal(2005)

Ajay Devgn played a ghost in Kaal. He shared screen space with John Abraham and Vivek Oberoi for the first time in Kaal. Also Ajay and Karan Johar's first film together with a huge star cast.

5. Golmaal Series (2006 onwards)

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty would have never thought that Golmaal: Fun Unlimited will turn out to become a milestone in their respective careers. With 3 instalments, the Golmaal franchise is running successfully at the box-office. Ajay's character Gopal became iconic. Golmaal has an ensemble cast, and with each passing year, their family expands.

6. Omkara(2006)

In 2006 came Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara. Based on Shakespeare's Othello, Devgn played a goon in the movie. His trusted close friend backstabs him and the story takes an interesting turn. An appealing revenge-drama with an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Kham, Vivek Oberoi amid others.

7. Sunday(2008)

One of Ajay Devgn's most underrated films is Sunday. The dashing actor essayed the role of a corrupt cop in the movie. A complete laugh riot also starring Arshad Warsi, Irrfan Khan, and Ayesha Takia in pivotal roles.

8. London Dreams (2009)

A musical drama film, which highlights emotions like jealously, anxiety, and, love. Ajay shared screen space with Salman Khan, Asin, Aditya Roy Kapur for this Vipul Shah film. He played a successful rockstar in the movie.

9. All the Best: Fun Begins(2009)

A comedy flick, a usual Rohit Shetty film with Goa, cars, and lots of comic chaos. All the Best had an unusual cast of Sanjay Dutt, Ajay, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Mughda Godse. A must-watch Rohit Shetty film with some hilarious dialogues.

10. Badshaaho(2017)

Baadshaho is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language period action thriller film. It features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.

11. Total Dhamaal (2019)

Total Dhamaal is a continuation of the Dhamaal franchise. The movie had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and more.

