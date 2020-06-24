Ajay Devgn's 'Raatein' Song Depicts Father-daughter Relationship; See The Making Video

Shivaay is an action thriller flick featuring Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside debutantes Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames, and Erika Kaar in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the life of an Indian mountaineer who visits Bulgaria with his daughter Gaura to reunite with his wife. However, during the journey, a child trafficking gang kidnaps Gaura, leading to several challenges. Shivaay, who is an innocent everyman, leaves no stone unturned in saving his daughter amid chaos. He showcases his capability of transforming into a mean destroyer to protect his family.

Shivaay movie hit the theatres in October 2016 on the Diwali weekend. The action thriller film ran for over 50 days at the box office and received applause. Moreover, Shivaay has a brilliant mix of artists and the music and vocals for every song blend with sheer perfection. It also features a guest appearance by the British pop-rock band The Vamps. So, we have described the making of Shivaay’s popular song Raatein. Read on:

Making of Raatein song from Shivaay

The song Raatein is sung by Jasleen Royal. The making video opens up with the singer while she hums the soulful song. She is also strumming an instrument which is a hybrid of an acoustic guitar and mouth organ. The making video features cast and crew working while filming the track on the sets. Abigail Eames plays Ajay Devgn’s on-screen daughter in the movie. The father-daughter duo looks quite adorable as they spend a gala time.

Jasleen Royal narrates by calling Raatein a beautiful song, which Aditya Sharma wrote about the relationship between a father and daughter. She adds that it could be about any two people who are fond of each other and loves spending time together. On the other hand, choreographer Howard Rosemeyer reveals that Abigail Eames has impressed him. In the making video of Raatein song, Rosemeyer describes that he feels there is a certain level of rawness in the actor, which is quite spectacular in the movie. However, she had to face one challenge of understanding Indian flavours and emotions.

The Raatein song featuring Ajay Devgn and Abigail Eames showcases the bond that the father-daughter duo shares. The melodious song captures those emotions perfectly. Meanwhile, the track also has a reprise version, which is more haunting and is much powerful than the subdued original version of the song.

