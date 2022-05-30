Ajay Devgn’s 'Raid' Sequel In The Works; Makers Brainstorming Various Ideas For Franchise

After basking in the success of his latest outing Runway 34, Ajay Devgn is now moving to shoot a slew of projects in his pipeline, including Bholaa and Drishyam 2 among others. There also has been great buzz around the sequel of his 2018 crime film Raid, which has finally entered the pre-production stage.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed his partner on the project, Kumar Mangat, has started the work and is brainstorming multiple ideas for Raid 2. He has also gathered a lot of material which can be used for the franchise. Kumar further revealed that the sequel will go on floors next year.



Talking about the film's development, Bhushan Kumar mentioned, "The world had stopped for 2 years, but yes, Raid 2 is under production. Kumar Ji (Producer, Kumar Mangat) already has multiple ideas in place for Raid 2, he has in fact collated a lot of incidents that can be used in the Raid franchise. We will choose the best idea and then move ahead."

The producer mentioned that he already has two films- Bholaa and Drishyam 2 with the star, so the Raid sequel will commence sometime in 2023. Before fans witness the Hindi sequel, a remake of the film is under discussion down South. Lastly, Kumar also spilt beans on the sequel of De De Pyaar De with Luv Ranjan, saying it'll also take some time. “Luv needs to write the script for De De Pyaar De 2 and then we will figure out the dates with Ajay ji. It’s a franchise which can’t move ahead without Ajay ji," he stated.

For the uninitiated, Ajay Devgn's 2018 crime drama Raid was based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted by authorities on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. The long raid lasted for about three days and two nights. The film also starred, Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles.

Ajay's recent thriller Runway 34 witnessed a successful run at the Box Office. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles, the film was speculated to be based on the true event of the Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi, which narrowly escaped crashing in 2015.

