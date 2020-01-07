Ajay Devgn's Top Action Scenes That You Should Not Miss

Ajay Devgn is one of the most established actors of Bollywood. He made his acting debut in the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, and received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, for his performance. The actor is known for his action and comedy films but he has also played different kinds of roles in a variety of films. Read on to know more about the actor’s best action sequences:

Best Ajay Devgn action sequence

Café fight scene from Shaktiman

In 1993, Ajay Devgn was featured in a drama flick, where he was seen romancing with Karishma Kapoor’s character of Priya. In the film, the audience got to see a hilarious fight sequence. The scene takes place in a café, and Ajay is reluctant to share a chair, thus he beats up the goons with the same chair. He does it in an effortless manner. Here is the video:

When he saved the Damsel in distress

In the action-comedy film Action Jackson, Ajay is seen playing dual roles. The title is a giveaway to the fact that the movie has some epic action sequences. In one such scene, Ajay brings in a katana, a traditional Japanese sword, and save the girl from the goons. Here is the link to the video:

When he fights to the beats

In Action Jackson, the star has given some hilarious scenes, even when fighting. In one such scene, the actor was seen beating the goons at the beat of the music. Fans loved the film for such moments and it went on to be a Box-Office hit. Here is the scene from the film:

When he breaks the street lamp in Singham

In the 2011 action flick, Singham, Devgn was seen in a serious role of a cop, who is set to end the ways of the evildoers. In one scene, he is mocked by a gang of goons, who work for the prime antagonist, and this makes the character of Ajay highly furious. He decides to teach them a lesson and gives some of his best iconic action moments. He uproots a street lamp and beats the goons with it and also uses a belt.

