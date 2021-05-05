Ajay Sharma's Death: Rajkummar Rao Mourns Demise Of The 'Ludo' Editor

Bollywood movie editor Ajay Sharma passed away on Tuesday night due to COVID-19 complications. The editor was in his late 30s. Among the many celebrities, Rajkummar Rao mourned the loss of Ajay Sharma.

Rajkummar Rao expressed his grief on the demise of Ajay Sharma. He shared the editor's picture on his Instagram story. The actor wrote "Rest in Peace #AjaySharma" above the photo. Sharma worked as an editor on Ludo starring Rajkummar Rao with an ensemble cast. Check out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story below.

Ajay Sharma's death was confirmed by his family to Indianexpress.com. The source mentioned that the editor passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi at night time around one and two. Ajay was in ICU for the past two weeks. He is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.

Ajay Sharma has worked as an editor on Tum Mile, Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Jagga Jasoos, Karwaan, Amazon series Bandish Bandits, Indoo Ki Jawani, and others. His last venture will be Rashmi Rocket featuring Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Mostafiz Mortoza. Several celebrities and fans send their condolences. Check out a few of their messages.

Thank you for giving us the best visual & emotional experience of storytelling through your work. #AjaySharma, your presence amongst us will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. #Karwaan #RashmiRocket pic.twitter.com/8XdExesdi5 — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) May 5, 2021

Devasted is an understatement ðŸ’”

We lost Ajay Sharma today.

Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense . — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 5, 2021

So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. ðŸ’” RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work. https://t.co/cSXE4GNGSD — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) May 5, 2021

Thank you for giving us the best visual & emotional experience of storytelling through your work. #AjaySharma, your presence amongst us will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. — Akshay Dhamal (@DhamalAkshay) May 5, 2021

RIP #AjaySharma, editor of Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, & series Bandish Bandits passed away last night.

Rashmi Rocket was his upcoming project.

He also worked as an assistant editor for Barfi, YJHD, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro & The Dirty Picture. pic.twitter.com/wKxWxf11qn — Hano (@Hano80830282) May 5, 2021

Shocked to hear about the demise of @AjaySharma_FPS... Had talked to him when his short film #Jolly1995 released last year... Last time when we spoke he was developing the script for his debut feature film directorial... A large-hearted, humble friend gone too soon! ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜© https://t.co/SZ9zxHwMIu — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 5, 2021

