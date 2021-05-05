Last Updated:

Ajay Sharma's Death: Rajkummar Rao Mourns Demise Of The 'Ludo' Editor

Ajay Sharma's death has saddened many people from the industry. The well-known Bollywood editor succumbed to COVID-19. Rajkummar Rao sends his condolences.

Written By
Shakir Khan
ajay sharma's death

IMAGE: RAJKUMAR RAO INSTAGRAM


Bollywood movie editor Ajay Sharma passed away on Tuesday night due to COVID-19 complications. The editor was in his late 30s. Among the many celebrities, Rajkummar Rao mourned the loss of Ajay Sharma. 

Rajkummar Rao mourns Ajay Sharma's death 

Rajkummar Rao expressed his grief on the demise of Ajay Sharma. He shared the editor's picture on his Instagram story. The actor wrote "Rest in Peace #AjaySharma" above the photo. Sharma worked as an editor on Ludo starring Rajkummar Rao with an ensemble cast. Check out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story below. 

Ajay Sharma's death was confirmed by his family to Indianexpress.com. The source mentioned that the editor passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi at night time around one and two. Ajay was in ICU for the past two weeks. He is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son. 

READ | Nikki Tamboli sends prayer for her parents following her brother's demise

Ajay Sharma has worked as an editor on Tum Mile, Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Jagga Jasoos, Karwaan, Amazon series Bandish Bandits, Indoo Ki Jawani, and others. His last venture will be Rashmi Rocket featuring Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Mostafiz Mortoza. Several celebrities and fans send their condolences. Check out a few of their messages. 

READ | Arjun Janya's brother Kiran dies of COVID-19; Composer shares emotional post after loss

IMAGE: RAJKUMMAR RAO INSTAGRAM

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT