Ajaz Khan Calls Out Sandeep Ssingh, Claims He's A 'fake Friend' Of SSR

Actor Ajaz Khan recently called out Sandip Ssingh and stated that he was not a 'true friend' of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Khan also stated that Ssingh is only trying to 'act as a friend' now but has failed to 'demand justice' for the late actor’s death. Read on to know more details about the story:

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Ajaz Khan on Sandip Ssingh after SSR’s death

Actor Ajaz Khan is known to be vocal about several issues. The actor recently spoke to an entertainment portal and stated that Sandip Ssingh, who claims to be a 'good friend' of Sushant Singh Rajput, is 'faking it'. Khan said the filmmaker has been talking to the late actor’s father and was also seen meeting him along with Shekhar Suman, but it was 'just a show'. He mentioned that Ssingh and Sushant Singh Rajput had 'just met at parties'. Khan also talked about Nilotpal Mrinal and said that it was good that Mrinal filed a complaint against the filmmaker.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Ajaz then stated that according to Ssingh, Sushant Singh Rajput did not fall prey to nepotism and that Karan Johar and others were not responsible for his death. Khan said that Ssingh should have demanded a CBI inquiry.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Khan reportedly also said that Sushant Singh Rajput did not die by suicide. He also stated that he is demanding justice for the actor’s untimely death. Khan further said that he has been fighting against nepotism since the past few years as his first three film releases were hindered due to nepotism in Bollywood.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.