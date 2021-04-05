Ajaz Khan Tests COVID Positive In NCB Custody Amid Drugs Case Probe, Shifted To Hospital

Matters turned worse for Ajaz Khan, who after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who is under probe for alleged narcotics links with the Batata gang, has been shifted to a hospital. Even the officers of the NCB involved in the investigation of the case will be undergoing a test for the coronavirus.

Ajaz Khan arrested in drugs case

As per PTI, the COVID-19 test was done on him on Sunday, and the test came out positive. He was spotted leaving the NCB office by the paparazzi on Monday.

Ajaz Khan had been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday. The NCB officials arrested him after an eight-hour interrogation on Tuesday. Apart from a seizure of 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets, his links with the Batata gang is being probed

When asked by the media persons, he had denied any involvement with drugs., saying“Only four tablets were found. My wife used to take them for depression after her miscarriage.” He then said, “Don’t know why this has happened with me.”

He was remanded to NCB custody till Saturday. On Saturday too he was spotted on his way out of the office, and towards the High Court.

On the same day, it was announced that a TV actor, along with a woman of foreign nationality, had managed to escape when the NCB officials landed at their residence for the probe. They, however, succeeded in seizing drugs. The actor’s name had cropped up during the interrogation of Ajaz Khan.