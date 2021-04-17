'Ajeeb Daastaans' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Anthology Film

Latest addition to the list of direct to streaming anthology films, Ajeeb Daastaans has made it to streamers after a long wait. Ajeeb Daastaans cast list includes the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma and many others. The likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrat Barucha, Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah are also a part of the anthology film that has been rated high for the twists and turns it takes as well as its unpredictable nature. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the names that are a part of the cast of Ajeeb Daastaans and the characters that they play in the film.

Ajeeb Daastaans trailer

1) Jaideep Ahlawat as Babloo

Jaideep Ahlawat plays Babloo, a local kingpin who is stuck in an arranged marriage situation with Fatima Sana Shaikh's Leepakshi in the first of the four short films in the anthology, Majnu. Ahlawat's character is essentially fond of bringing several people to justice, especially the men that Leepakshi has an affair with, even though the former wants nothing to do with the characters. His character is responsible for all the intrigue in Majnu.

2) Fatima Sana Shaikh as Leepakshi

Partaking in the progression of Majnu's story as its female lead, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Leepakshi is an MLA who has been nuptially tied to Ahlawat's Babloo. Her character essentially sets the plot of Majnu in motion. The equation that Babloo and Leepakshi make the relationship that they have a toxic one. This one-of-a-kind equation infuses Majnu with elements of dark comedy.

3) Armaan Ralhan as Raj Kumar

Armaan Rahlan plays Raj Kumar in Majnu. Rahman's Kumar is essentially one of the suitors who gains prominence in the Ahlawat-Shaik-starrer storyline. His character essentially drives the story of the short film forward after a point.

4) Nushrratt Bharuccha as Meenal

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Minal is a worldly-wise house help who almost always manages to trick her employers into giving her free food and serves the function of the emotional centre of the story. Minal's nature can be deemed as unpredictable, much like that of the short film that she stars in, namely Khilauna. The second in the list of the anthologies sees Meenal do some unpredictable deeds as a means to an end.

5) Inayat Verma as Binny

Inayat Verma's Binny is the prized sister of Bharucha's Meenal. She is sometimes the source of inspiration to Khilauna's central character and an embodiment of unexpected intellect and wisdom to the audience. Binny's needs are essentially what trigger the events of Khilauna.

6) Abhishek Banerjee as Sushil

Abhishek Banerjee's Sushil is the local laundry personnel of the locality that Khilauna is set in. The character, who has his fair share of quirks, serves as emotional support to Meenal and a select others in the anthology in unexpected ways. While serving majorly as an aide to Meenal in the story, Banerjee's Sushil is also a source of a significant amount of comedy in the short.

7) Konkona Sen Sharma as Bharti

Konkona Sen Sharma plays Bharti in Geeli Pucchi. Bharti is the only female worker in a factory that is entirely made up of male employees, which gives way to some addresses of gender equality and casteism/sexism in the story in the most quirky way. Her life takes a turn when a new woman joins the factory. Her performance, although restrained, is somewhat the main trigger of the third in the list of shorts that Ajeeb Daastaans is comprised of.

8) Aditi Rao Hydari as Priya Sharma

Aditi Rao Hydari's Priya Sharma is the newcomer that enters Bharti's life. Having her own set of not-so-obvious quirks, Priya Sharma, who serves as an aide to Konkona's Bharti, brings an element of unpredictability to the short film. She is portrayed as someone who is tied between her new professional life and her duties as the ideal daughter-in-law to an upper-middle-class family.

9) Shefali Shah as Natasha

Shefali Shah can be seen as Natasha in the third in the list of short films, titled Ankahi, the plot of which is similar to that of her 2018 outing, Once Again due to a couple of reasons. Shefali SHah's Natasha, much like her character in Once Again, is seen yearning for human connection whilst living a life that one wouldn't wish for anyone. She does, however, find that connection in an individual who is very much like her in many ways.

10) Tota Roy Chowdhury as Natasha's husband

The next in the list of Ajeeb Daastaans characters is Tota Roy Chowdhury. He essentially acts like the uninvested husband who sparks the yearning for human connection in Shah's character all the more. Chowdhury does not have a significant part to play in the short film, but his level of investment in the life of Shah's Natasha, or lack thereof, serves as a catalyst of sorts in Ankahi.

11) Manav Kaul as Kabir

Manav Kaul's Kabir is the individual who bears similarities to Shefali Shah's Natasha, who finds what she was looking for all along. Given primarily their unique method of communication throughout the course of Ankahi, the scenes featuring the duo are the source of all the emotion and hilarity that ensues in Ankahi. Manav Kaul's storyline, as and when it intertwines with that of Shefali Shah's, makes Ankahi a bit of a slow burn dramedy.