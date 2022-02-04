'He Wished To..' | Ramesh Deo's Son Ajinkya Remembers Late Father, Talks About His Legacy

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo breathed his last on February 2 this year after suffering from a heart attack on Wednesday. His last rites were held on Thursday in Mumbai.

The artist was known for his work in numerous Bollywood, Marathi films and plays during his illustrious career.

His sons Abhinay and Ajinkya also followed their father's footsteps by entering the film industry. While the former became a filmmaker, with films and series like Delhi Belly, 24, the latter turned into an actor like his father. Ajinkya recently opened upon his father's demise in an interview, stating that the veteran was in his 'spirits' till an hour prior to his death.

Ajinkya Deo on father Ramesh Deo's death

Ajinkya Deo, in an interview with Hindustan Times, shared that Ramesh Deo had lived a 'king-sized life' and that he was 'full of energy and enthusiasm.'

Ajinkya added that he was with his father moments before his death. The Aan: Men at Work star shared that his father was in his 'spirits' till 6 PM, but within an hour, everything deteriorated.

He further added that instead of saying that they were saddened by Deo Sr's death, he preferred to say that they celebrated his life in 'full glory' the way he celebrated or would have wanted them to celebrate.

Ajinkya shared that there were celebrations on January 30, when Ramesh Deo turned 93. Though he was not keeping well that day, their family came together for a 'quiet celebration.'

He further added that they lost him just days after he entered his 94th year, and added that he had the 'vigour to live till 100.' He shared that Ramesh Deo wished to reach that milestone and all were hopeful of it.

The 57-year-old added that he felt 'grateful' to be known as Ramesh Deo's son and to 'carry his name.' He shared that his father had made his life and made him what he was was. Ajinkya added that even if he would achieve 'five per cent' of what his father had done, it would be an achievement for him.

Ramesh Deo's legacy

Ramesh Deo had shot to fame in the '50s with his work in Marathi films like Paatlaachi Por and Andhala Magto Ek Dola, making an impact as a villain first. Later, he starred in numerous Bollywood films like Anand, Dream Girl, Kora Kagaz, Mr India, Ghayal, among others.