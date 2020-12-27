Last Updated:

Ajinkya Rahane Leaves Celebs Applauding With Century, Saiyami Highlights Sachin Reference

Ajinkya Rahane left celebs applauding with a gritty century against Australia. His friend Saiyami Kher highlighted Sachin Tendulkar's reference to the innings.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Ajinkya Rahane leaves celebs applauding with century, Saiyami highlights Sachin reference

Ajinkya Rahane played a captain’s knock to take India into pole position on day two of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday. As the middle-order batman’s unbeaten century became a massive point and the top trend on social media, even the celebrities of the film industry were wowed. Right from calling it an ‘absolute pleasure’ to watch the innings and terming it ‘phenomenal’, there were reactions galore.

READ: Learnt To See Off Tough Periods By Watching Rahane Bat: Shubhman Gill

Bollywood stars laud Ajinkya Rahane for knock

Actors Saiyami Kher, Nakuul Mehta, Suresh Menon, Mantra, music composer Shantanu Moitra, producer Atul Kasbekar, screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, director Karan Anshuman were among those who expressed their appreciation for Ajikya Rahane's century. Right from praise for his ‘grit’, highlighting of his position as ‘captain’ 'death touch' shots, concentration on non-strikers’ end to ‘zen monk’, there were praises galore for the 32-year-old.  

READ: Skipper Virat Kohli Lauds Stand-in Ajinkya Rahane For Incredible Ton On India-Aus Day 2

Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher, who is a close friend of the stand-in skipper, wrote about the innings in reference to legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin had been the last Indian captain to score a hundred at the MCG in 1999. She was also reminded of the Sachin era through Rahane's knock.

India in commanding position

Aided by crucial partnerships with Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane scored his 12th Test century. The captain took India to 277/5 at stumps on day 2. His unbeaten century stand with Jadeja, who put on a crucial 40 at a tough situation, proved decisive, as India now lead by 82 runs.

READ: Strac Rues Missed Chances For Australia; Praises Rahane's Knock

READ: Captain Rahane's Fine Century Puts India In Driver's Seat

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND