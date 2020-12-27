Ajinkya Rahane leaves celebs applauding with century, Saiyami highlights Sachin reference

Ajinkya Rahane played a captain’s knock to take India into pole position on day two of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday. As the middle-order batman’s unbeaten century became a massive point and the top trend on social media, even the celebrities of the film industry were wowed. Right from calling it an ‘absolute pleasure’ to watch the innings and terming it ‘phenomenal’, there were reactions galore.

Bollywood stars laud Ajinkya Rahane for knock

Another dominant day of Test cricket for #TeamIndia.



It was a day that is undoubtedly headlined by Captain @ajinkyarahane88, whose century (104* off 200) will go down as one of the best by an Indian captain on foreign soil.#TeamIndia 277/5 (Rahane 104*, Jadeja 40*) pic.twitter.com/zwuHWWHYjP — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2020

Actors Saiyami Kher, Nakuul Mehta, Suresh Menon, Mantra, music composer Shantanu Moitra, producer Atul Kasbekar, screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, director Karan Anshuman were among those who expressed their appreciation for Ajikya Rahane's century. Right from praise for his ‘grit’, highlighting of his position as ‘captain’ 'death touch' shots, concentration on non-strikers’ end to ‘zen monk’, there were praises galore for the 32-year-old.

Its been an absolute pleasure watching #AjinkyaRahane bat today. Apart from his 'death touch' shots what I liked the most was his poise on the non strikers end. Head down. Concentrate. — Mantra (@mantramugdh) December 27, 2020

Really happy for @ajinkyarahane88 #IndvAus #BorderGavaskarTrophy and hey Alan Border looks a bit like Harrison Ford — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) December 27, 2020

U r a zen monk ...congrats @ajinkyarahane88 — Shantanu Moitra (@ShantanuMoitra) December 27, 2020

Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher, who is a close friend of the stand-in skipper, wrote about the innings in reference to legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin had been the last Indian captain to score a hundred at the MCG in 1999. She was also reminded of the Sachin era through Rahane's knock.

I cannot hide my excitement. @ajinkyarahane88 an Indian captain to score a century at MCG in 20 years.The last Indian captain to do so was @sachin_rt back in 99.



Something about #AjinkyaRahane brings back those happy memories from the SRT era. What a knock!#BoxingDayTest — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 27, 2020

India in commanding position

Aided by crucial partnerships with Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane scored his 12th Test century. The captain took India to 277/5 at stumps on day 2. His unbeaten century stand with Jadeja, who put on a crucial 40 at a tough situation, proved decisive, as India now lead by 82 runs.

