Ajmer 92 Trailer Brings To Light The Shocking Reality Of Ajmer Rape And Blackmail Case

Ajmer 92 trailer was released digitally on Monday. Based on the 1992 Ajmer rape case in Rajasthan, the movie delves into the harrowing events that transpired in the city at the time and what followed in its wake.

3 things you need to know

Ajmer 92 is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 21.

The film has faced opposition from certain Islamic organisations, with the director claiming he is facing problems with the film's release.

Pushpendra Singh has claimed that Ajmer 92 is not a 'propaganda film' and is not against any community.

Unveiling the dark reality of Ajmer 1992 case

The trailer of Ajmer 92 offers a chilling glimpse into the story of 1992 rape cases and sheds light on horrifying crimes, the misuse of power by influential figures, and the importance of women finding their voice in the face of adversity.

The trailer opens with a man and his wife approaching a journalist with a photo of a girl, in the search for the truth about whether she has been raped or not. It sets the stage for a gruesome narrative that unravels the horrifying abductions and rape of young girls. The two-minute-twenty-eight-second trailer also depicts the attempts made by the police force and political representatives to suppress the truth.

#Ajmer92 Trailer is OUT, it is an ode to women empowerment.



The film shall be released on 21st July. pic.twitter.com/o9KzgRkRvz — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 17, 2023

Karan Verma's portrays a brave journalist and will play a crucial role in the movie. He strives to reveal the truth about the atrocities faced by the group of teenage girls who were sexually assaulted. His character drives the narrative forward and brings the dark and painful realities of the Ajmer rape case to light.

Unmasking harsh realities

Ajmer 92 trailer further uncovers the involvement of politicians and other influential people in the heinous crimes which led to shocking consequences. Towards the end, it also highlights the significance of women taking a stand for themselves and breaking their silence in the face of injustice.

(Karan Verma plays a journalist in Ajmer 92, releasing in cinema halls on July 21 | Image: YouTube screengrab)

The trailer portrays the heart-wrenching suicides of minor girls who were sexually assaulted, igniting widespread panic among the people. It stresses the crucial role of police and media in handling and depicting such cases.