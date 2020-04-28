Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Beats Vaani Kapoor And KL Rahul In Ludo, Says She Waited A Lifetime

As the Coronavirus lockdown has put a number of people indoors and prompted them to maintain social distancing, they have been finding new ways to stay entertained while being at home. Playing online games, watching movies and reading books indoors has become the new norm and millions of people are evidently indulging in these activities. Amid this, the online game of ludo has also gained unprecedented popularity.

Many celebrities across the internet can be seen playing the online game and sharing their statistics with their fans. Be it winning or losing, various known personalities like Vaani Kapoor, Ashish Chanchlani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have shared them winning the ludo game. Now, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her debut with the film Guilty has shared her winning statistics in ludo when she played against Kl Rahul, Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. Check it out below:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wins at ludo

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared her winning statistics from ludo and tagged the people she was playing with. Vaani Kapoor, KL Rahul and Anushka Ranjan were tagged in the Instagram story. She also couple the Instagram story with a quirky caption stating that she waited for this day her entire life. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also wrote jokingly that she would like to thank her family, friends and god for this victory.

This isn't the first time when Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has played online ludo with KL Rahul. Earlier, the ace-cricketer had shared an Instagram story showing his win at the game. Besides this, on KL Rahul's birthday, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had also posted a photo with him, making it evident that the two are actually good friends. Check it out below"

