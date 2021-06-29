Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Clears Air About Being Married In The Funniest Way Possible

Bollywood actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently held a QnA session on social media and some of her responses have been leaving her fans in splits. During the interaction, she was asked if she is married to someone and the actor had the wittiest way to tackle this question. She posted a picture which in response, made it obvious that she is not currently involved with anyone. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was also asked about her next project which will go on floors soon.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s relationship status

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has lately been in the news ever since her film, Ray premiered on Netflix, a few days back. The actor recently held an interactive session on Instagram where she answered a series of questions asked by her fans. One of her followers asked her if she is married and the actor decided to get creative with the response. She shared a group photograph with her friends where two couples were getting cozy, and romantic on either side. Akansha stood in the middle with a confused and sad look on her face, making it clear that she is neither committed nor married.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was dressed in a stunning Vneck jumper in the picture, which is a perfect fit for an evening party. The dress also had half sleeves and had been paired with nude coloured boots. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also added a small note with the picture, asking her followers what they think about the picture and her relationship status. Have a look at the story here.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also spoke about her next project which goes on floors in the next few days. She stated that she cannot reveal the details but she is extremely elated to be a part of this. Have a look.

IMAGE: AKANSHA RANJAN KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

