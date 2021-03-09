Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Expresses Excitement Over Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview is one of the most talked-about topics all over the world. The much-awaited interview premiered on March 7, Sunday in the United States of America. It aired in the UK on March 8. Hosted and interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, the interview is going viral for Meghan Markle's revelations about her life. Indian actor and model Akansha Ranjan Kapoor could not control her excitement about Meghan Markle's interview and took to her social media to talk about it. Here is a look at what Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had to say about Meghan Markle's interview.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares excitement for Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared that she is dying to watch Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. She asked her fans about where to watch the show in India. Her story read as “just tell me how I can watch Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview from India and I will do anything for you.” It seems like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor finally got a way to watch the show in India as she posted another story which read as, “GOT IT! Laaaav you guyssssss” She also posted several celebrating emojis in her story. Here is a look at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Instagram story.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is one of the popular social media personalities. She is the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and the daughter of Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan. She has walked the ramp for several popular fashion designers. The model always created a buzz on social media for her friendship with Alia Bhatt. The duo has been pictured together several times. She has also featured in the Netflix movie Guilty.

Meghan Markle's revelations in the interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was pre-taped. It aired in the USA on the CBS website. The show is available to watch on several platforms online. Oprah Winfrey had tweeted about the show’s airing date on Sunday. She tweeted, “Today’s the day. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8/7c on @CBS. #OprahMeghanHarry Meghan Markle has made several revelations about the royal family during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. She has alleged the royal family of several malpractices. She also talked about her miscarriage. Meghan Markle made a surprising revelation that her next child with Prince Harry is going to be a baby girl.

Image Credits: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.