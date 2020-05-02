Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Loves The Colour Black; See Pics Of The 'Guilty' Actor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is an Indian model and a social media personality. Recently, she starred in the web series that is streaming online on Netflix named Guilty. Being a social media personality, the actor loves to post her pictures on Instagram. There are several pictures of Akansha wearing black. Read more to know in detail about Akansha's love for the colour black.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor loves the colour black

Akansha is seen many times wearing a black outfit. In her post below, the model is wearing a black printed saree with a sleeveless black blouse and no jewellery. She has opted for kohl-lined eyes and nude lipstick.

Another picture of the actor in which she is wearing a black dress with puffed sleeves. She has opted for a nude coloured hat to round off her look. Check out the picture below. The actor also penned an interesting caption to go with the images uploaded.

One more picture of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in black. The actor is wearing a beautiful black saree. She wore this saree for a special occasion, as evident from her caption. She complimented her look with drop earrings and gajra tied on her wrist.

On Diwali night of 2018, the actor posted her picture wearing a beautiful black lehenga. She also wished her fans a Happy Diwali.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is seen wearing a stunning black outfit with black boots for an event. She again opted for kohl-lined eyes and nude lip shade.

