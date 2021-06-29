Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Is 'grateful' For All The Love 'Ray' Has Received; Thanks Fans

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently appeared in the Netflix anthology series Ray. Akansha starred opposite Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the story Spotlight adapted from Satyajit Ray's works. Since the anthology series released on Netflix, it has been trending at number one in India. With positive reviews, the anthology series is making its way through viewers hearts. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, therefore, extended her gratitude to the viewers through an Instagram post.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor thanks the audience for Ray

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to extend her gratitude towards the audience of her latest film Spotlight. She shared a still from the film on her Instagram, and in the caption, wrote, "Grateful!!!! Shukriya 🙏🏼🙏🏼

#Spotlight #Ray ✨". In the photo, the Guilty actor was lying on a bed with some artworks kept on her side.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor enjoys a following of half a million on Instagram. Fans, who are always drooling over Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's photos, could not keep calm this time either. Her fans showered her with love and called her "Pure beauty".

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor celebrates 'HAPPY RAY DAY'

On Ray release date, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took to her Instagram to share how she was feeling. Akansha penned a note in the caption of her photo and wrote, "Its only been a year since i joined the movies and its only my second film, but release day today feels so so different to before. None of the fun promotions or the little screenings or the big premiere night.. just feels.. incomplete. Nonetheless, I’m so so grateful we managed to safely film this at the peak of the pandemic and have it out for yall to see today!". She further wrote, "Praying that the next one for all of us we find ourselves back in every nook and corner of the country, promoting our films 😅 Anyyywhoooooo - this is a photo of my first day on Spotlight - at my look test. HAPPY RAY DAY guys!!! I hope you guys love watching it as much as we loved making it ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Ray reviews

The anthology series Ray has been receiving positive reviews from the audience since it released on June 25. All four stories received positive reviews from critics. Ray cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles. Take a look at Ray's trailer.

