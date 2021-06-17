Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Is 'mad At All Men'; Here's Why

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is quite upset with all the men around her and has informed them not to talk to her, for a while. The actor shared this message in reaction after she watched a particular web series. Find out what is that pissed her off and made her put this message forward.

The actor took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and shared a picture of her TV screen as the title The Handmaid’s Tale, displayed on the screen. The show is based in a dystopian society, in times after the Second American Civil War, and sees a totalitarian rule in the state of Gilead, which subjects fertile women to childbearing slavery and they are called Handmaids. The show has had four seasons so far, with the latest releasing on April 27, 2021, and streams in Hulu in the US and has just been made available in India, on the platform Sony LIV.

It seems that the Handmaid’s Tale plot has righteously upset Akansha, which led to her posting the message on her Instagram stories. Above the capture of her TV, she wrote, “Currently mad at all men. So please don’t talk to me. Bye”. Take a look at the story here.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on the work front

The actor made her debut last year with the Netflix film Guilty, where she starred alongside Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, and Taher Shabbir among others, playing the role of Tanu Kumar. The film released on the platform on March 6, 2020, and was directed by Ruchi Narain, for a story written by Kanika Dhillon, Ruchi Narain, and Atika Chohan. The film is premised around a college student played by Akansha, who joins the #MeToo movement and accuses a fellow student of raping her, and Advani’s character decides to find out what happened on the said night, as she is the girlfriend of the accused.

Akansha is all set to make her second appearance on the OTT platform, as she will be a part of the upcoming Netflix title Ray. The series is a compilation of four short stories written by the celebrated writer Satyajit Ray. It is set to premiere on June 25, 2021.

Image: Akansha Ranjan/Instagram

