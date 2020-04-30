Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Of 'Guilty' Fame Loves The Colour Black And Here's Proof

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is an Indian model and a social media personality. Recently, she starred in the web series that is streaming online on Netflix named Guilty. Being a social media personality the actor love to post her pictures on Instagram. There are several pictures of Akansha wearing black in her pictures. Read more to know in detail about Akansha loves the colour black.

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor loves black

Akansha is seen is many times wearing a black outfit. She has also posted several of her pics on her Instagram wearing a black. In her post below the model is wearing a black printed saree with sleeveless black and no jewellery. She compliments her look she applied a black eye makeup with a nude lipstick.

Another picture of the actor from the web series Guilty in which she wearing a black dress on a beach. To add the perfection to her look she wore a simple sand colour hat. Check out the picture below. The actor captioned her picture by saying that age is irrelevant and ask her how many sunsets she has seen and the trips she had taken.

One more picture of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in black. The actor is wearing a beautiful black saree. She captioned her picture by writing, “All done getting my baby girl married.” Evidently, after her caption it is clear that the actor is wearing a saree on a special occasion. She complimented her look by wearing a pair of round earring and a gajra (flowers tied in a tread) tied on her hand.

On Diwali night of 2018, the actor posted her picture wearing a beautiful black lehenga. She also wished her fans Happy Diwali. Akansha captioned, “To nights as blurry as this photo! Happy Diwali y’all 💥🥃♣️”

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is wearing one of the Ritu Kumar collection on her show. She added the spice to her look by wearing a pair of black boots on a beautiful black dress.

