Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reveals Details About Her New Project, Says 'will Start Shoot' Soon

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is running high on success after the release of her movie Ray. Akansha played the role of Anuya in Vasan Bala’s Spotlight. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is very active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by interacting with them. Recently, she did an AMA session where she answered some interesting questions.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reveals that she is shooting for her next project

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took to Instagram to do an AMA session with her fans. Fans asked her interesting questions about her life to which she diligently answered. One of the users asked, “What’s your next project?” To which Akansha replied, “Oh man excited but I can’t give deets just yet. Will start shoot in couple of weeks tho.” Take a look at the photo below.

Akansha answered some more interesting questions from the AMA session. One of the users asked if she would choose Ray or her former film Guilty, to which Akansha replied, “Can’t compare, won’t compare.” Akansha played the role of Tanu in the Netflix movie Guilty. She played the role of Anuya in Ray who is an aspiring model and actor. The chapter Spotlight from the anthology web series Ray revolves around a superstar who thinks he is losing his ability to charm everyone with his looks and gets involved in a strange war with a religious figure called Didi. What follows is a bizarre story of finding oneself.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s social media presence

Akansha is quite active on social media. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and shared her excitement for the release of the movie Ray. She said, “Its only been a year since I joined the movies and its only my second film, but release day today feels so so different to before. None of the fun promotions or the little screenings or the big premiere night.. just feels.. incomplete. Nonetheless, I’m so so grateful we managed to safely film this at the peak of the pandemic and have it out for yall to see today! Praying that the next one for all of us we find ourselves back in every nook and corner of the country, promoting our films Anyyywhoooooo - this is a photo of my first day on Spotlight - at my look test. HAPPY RAY DAY guys!!! I hope you guys love watching it as much as we loved making it. Have a look at the post below.

IMAGE: AKANSHA RANJAN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

