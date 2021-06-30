Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reveals Her Best Moment Of 2021 Was With BFF Alia Bhatt

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are quite the best friend duo and have been so, for many years. They are often featured on each others' Instagram and love interacting with each others' families as well. Akansha, who has been gaining a lot of appreciation for her role in Netflix's latest anthology, Ray, was recently doing an Ask Me session on Instagram and revealed that her best moment of 2021 has been with none other than Alia Bhatt!

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Maldives trip in February

The duo had been to the Maldives earlier this year and this picture shared by the Ray actor shows just how much of a great time the two friends had. Akansha and Alia were joined by Akansha's older sister, Anushka Ranjan and the three were dressed in neon bikinis and posed happily for selfies in the sun which are on Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Instagram!

The two acted as photographers and took many stunning beach pictures of each other from the trip too.

Here's another sunny picture of Alia Bhatt from the trip.

On the work front, Akansha's addition to the Ray cast has been very commendable. She stars in one of the four segments called Spotlight along with other members of the Ray cast like Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal and Alia Bhatt too praised her best friend and her team on her Instagram story calling her "my beautiful girl" and writing "so proud." Akansha was also seen in Netflix's film Guilty which starred Kiara Advani as well.

Alia herself on the other hand has finally wrapped up the principal photography of her highly anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi after two years. She has been working with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this project and recently penned an emotional post about it as well. The actor will also be seen in another magnum opus, SS Rajamouli's RRR which is set to be a trilingual film and a huge project. Another Alia Bhatt project is Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra which will see Alia Bhatt paired with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on-screen.

IMAGE: AKANSHA RANJAN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.