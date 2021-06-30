Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reveals Who Her Favourite Kapoor Is During Q&A Session On Instagram

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took to her Instagram and opened the platform for some questions from her fans. The actor was asked in one of the questions, who her favourite Kapoor was. She responded to the question by saying that it was Arjun Kapoor. Interestingly, Akansha said that she was done with answering the questions for the day. However, she came back to answer this quick question that asked her "Who's your fav Kapoor" Replying to this, the actor said "On special request, I've come back for the one and only", and revealed that her favourite Kapoor was the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Instagram Q&A

For the AMA that was held on Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Instagram, she got a series of questions that asked her what her favourite things were. She revealed that her favourite holiday destination is London and that her favourite food was "Ghar Ka Khana" or homecooked food. The Guilty actor revealed that her favourite song currently was the Prateek Kuhad number Tere Hi Hum. The actor also spoke about her pet name which is Kanchi and said that her caretaker from Nepal named her that because the youngest daughters in Nepal are called Kanchi. Akansha later revealed that she will start shooting for her next project in a couple of weeks, but she can't give out the details yet. She replied to a question that asked her about her next project and said "Oh Man, so excited but I can't give deets just yet. Will start shoot in a couple weeks tho."

About Ray and Spotlight

Spotlight, which is a part of the Ray anthology, revolves around a celebrated actor, Vikram Arora, who makes his famous for one particular expression of his. He happens to cross paths with a god-like figure referred to as Didi, and the regard that she gets, makes him rethink his truth and popularity. Harshvardhan Kapoor portrays the role of Vikram Arora, and Radhika Madan plays Didi. The film also features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as Anuya and Chandan Roy Sanyal as Robby Gosh in notable roles.

Ray, is an anthology of four movies, heavily inspired by short stories written by Satyajit Ray. Hungama Ho Gaya which is directed by Abhishek Chaubey is primarily based on the story called Barin Bhowmiker Byaram, and Bahrupiya and Forget Me Not directed by Srijit Mukherji are based on the stories Bahurupi, and Bipin Chowdhury Smritibhrom respectively. The fourth movie Spotlight directed by the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala is primarily based on a story with the same title.

IMAGE: AKANSHA RANJAN KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.