Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Says She 'cried A Lot' At Alia-Ranbir Wedding; Shares Emotional Pics

Alia Bhatt was the talk of the town recently as she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor after four years of courtship. Several close friends of the duo arrived at the wedding in style and celebrated the love between the couple on their special day. A lengthy list of notable names from the Bollywood fraternity shared congratulatory wishes to the new couple in town on their wedding day. Among the list was model Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who took to her social media account on Saturday and shared some glimpses from the couple's pre-wedding festivities and inside the comments section, Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan revealed that she 'cried a lot.'

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding

Akansha Ranjan headed to her Instagram handle on April 30 and shared some pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of her best friend, Alia Bhatt. In the pictures, Akansha was seen with tears streaming down her face as she held onto Alia's arm during the event. She was also seen being consoled by others as she got emotional on her best friend's special day. The other pictures of her saw Akansha going through a wide range of emotions as she captioned the post, "the (de)escalation of ARK’s emotions at every wedding, ever." Anushka Ranjan then penned down a caption on the post, that read, "Hahahaha cried a lot I must say".

Alia-Ranbir wedding

On April 14, the much-loved Bollywood couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in the midst of their family and friends. Alia broke the news on her wedding day as she took to social media and shared a series of adorable pictures with her husband. Several fans, followers and celebrities congratulated the couple on the comment section of the post that read-

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

