Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares Her 'Ray' Look, Says 'release Day Feels Different'

Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to share her look for the newly released Netflix series Ray. In the picture, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie while wearing a black sleeveless top along with a brown skirt. She has minimal makeup on her face and peach lipstick. In the caption, she wrote a long note about how she is feeling ahead of Ray release day. Check it out.

While sharing the picture, she mentioned that this is her second film and the release day feels different because there are no promotions or screening. It reads, "It's only been a year since I joined the movies and it's only my second film, but release day today feels so so different to before. None of the fun promotions or the little screenings or the big premiere night.. just feels.. incomplete. Nonetheless, I’m so so grateful we managed to safely film this at the peak of the pandemic and have it out for yall to see today! Praying that the next one for all of us find ourselves back in every nook and corner of the country, promoting our films Anyyywhoooooo - this is a photo of my first day on Spotlight - at my look test. HAPPY RAY DAY guys!!! I hope you guys love watching it as much as we loved making it". The comments section is filled with her fans leaving heart emoticons and expressing their excitement for the same. Have a look.

More about Netflix's Ray

It is an anthology series that features four renowned works of the master filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will feature in the chapter Spotlight which features Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Directed by Vasan Bala, Spotlight revolves around a family who has travelled a long distance to spend their Durga Puja vacation but is torn apart between deciding to meet a popular Tollywood actor or a man who claims to be 126 years old.

Other episodes of Ray are directed by Abhishek Chaubey and Srijit Mukherji. Actors like Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Gajraj Rao, and several others are a part of this anthology series.

