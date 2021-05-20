Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares Why She Doesn't Want The 'FRIENDS Reunion' To Happen Anymore

The highly anticipated reunion of the cast of the iconic TV show FRIENDS is all set to release on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. While the trailer for the reunion released on Wednesday, May 19, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has expressed her feelings about the reunion. Apparently, after watching the trailer the Guilty actor does not want the FRIENDS reunion to happen, here's why-

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor does not want FRIENDS reunion to happen

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, May 20, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared that she watched the trailer and is sharing an "unpopular opinion" on the FRIENDS reunion. Akansha does not want the FRIENDS reunion to happen because she does not want to go through the pain of it ending all over again. Her Instagram story read, "Unpopular opinion- After watching the trailer I don't want the Friends reunion to happen anymore, because I don't think I can live through the pain of it coming to an end all over again" with a sad face and many crying face emoticons. The last episode of FRIENDS aired on May 6, 2004, on NBC.

A look at FRIENDS reunion trailer

The FRIENDS trailer, shared by HBO Max, took fans down the memory lane from various moments of the show. The trailer featured all of the FRIENDS cast members Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Matthew Perry. The cast gathered to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the iconic NBC series.

In the trailer, they were seen recreating the quiz from the episode 'The One With The Embryos' from Season 4 of the show in which Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Joey and Chandler. However, they were seen answering different trivia questions about the show itself like how many pages of letter Rachel wrote to Ross to reconcile their break-up. The cast was seen remembering moments before they featured in the show and talked about their bonds and emotional journey throughout.

The trailer also featured actors Tom Selleck, who appeared as Richard Burke, and Maggie Wheeler who appeared as recurring character Janice in the show. From the iconic couch in the coffee house to the FRIENDS theme song fountain, the trailer was an overall perfect yet emotional treat for fans.

