Akansha Ranjan Lauds Best Friend Alia Bhatt For 'Darlings'; Says 'What A Movie...'

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings. While she is leading the movie, Darlings will also mark her debut as a producer. As the movie's release is inching closer, Akansha Ranjan heaped praise on her best friend Alia Bhatt for her performance and the film.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Akansha Ranjan recently penned praised for Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings. In her note, she mentioned how the forthcoming film is a blend of emotions and comedy and will make the viewers nervous at first but then laugh out loud. She also mentioned how she "loved loved loved" the film and sent her best wishes to everyone associated with it.

Akansha Ranjan penned, "it's almost Darlings day!! What a movie. What performances! Makes you nervous, and then laugh out loud. Makes you angry and then smile a little. Loved loved loved. congratulations guys!!!! ONE DAY TO GO."

Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Darlings

Alia Bhatt is playing the lead role of Badrunisa in the upcoming film Darlings. Last year, along with the film, the actor also announced that she has turned a producer as she is bankrolling the movie under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Recently, she held a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and spilt some beans about the film. As one of her followers asked her "What made you choose darlings?" Alia mentioned that it was the film's script that impressed her. She wrote, "Script script and only script.. I fell in love with the world of darlings and what it made me feel.."

More about Darlings

Darlings is an upcoming crime thriller film with dark comedy that stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. The film also has Roshan Mathew playing the pivotal role of Alia's cousin. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5. The film's trailer gave a sneak peek into how things will unfold as a domestic violence survivor decides to seek her revenge on her husband. Alia Bhatt is bankrolling the movie under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

