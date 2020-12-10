Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Net Worth Details As They Welcome Their First Born

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani has welcomed a baby boy with wife Shloka Mehta. The couple tied the knot in the year March 2019 and have always been able to create a buzz on social media. A number of people have been searching for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's net worth details. Here is the information and details about Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's net worth.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's net worth

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of industrialist and entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona. The couple had a grand wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai in March 2019. Together their combined net worth is in billions.

Akash Ambani’s net worth

According to StarSunFolded, Akash Ambani's net worth is $40.1 billion (Over INR 2.9 lakh crore). Reportedly, Ambani has a number of luxury cars like Bentley Bentayga. The luxury car is priced at Rs 3.85 crore and is India's most expensive SUV. Ambani owns the car in a special 'British racing green' colour and is owned only by him and American rapper Cardi B among all celebrities. He also owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur that is worth Rs 3.69 crores.

Akash Ambani's age

Akash Ambani was born in the year 1991 in Mumbai. He has a twin sister, Isha and a younger brother Anant who's age is 25.

Shloka Mehta’s net worth

According to a report in Finapp, Shloka Mehta’s net worth is $18 million. This when converted to INR, is approximately over Rs 130 crores. She has a number of luxury cars including Mini Cooper, a Mercedes Benz and a Bentley. Reportedly, she owns a house which is worth Rs 28 crores and her annual income is Rs 7 crores.

Mukesh Ambani Net worth

According to a report in Forbes.com, Mukesh Ambani is ranked as the sixth richest billionaire in the world, with a net worth of $78.3 billion. Naturally, Ambani is the richest man in India in the year 2020.

Disclaimer: The above Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Ambani Family details

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are sons of Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukehs Ambani is married to Nita Ambani and Anil Ambani is amrried to Tina Ambani.

