Akelli Star Nushrratt Bharuccha Wants To Play Wonder Woman: I Find Superhero Genre...

During one of the promotional interviews for her upcoming film Akelli, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about changing representation of actresses in Hindi Cinema, and the things that remain the same. She also spoke of her dream role, as well as the women-centric films that she likes.

3 things you should know:

Akelli’s new release date was announced on August 12 - the film now releases on August 25.

Akelli is director Pranay Meshram’s debut venture

The film is inspired by the true story of a middle-eastern woman.

Nushrratt Bharuccha "aspires" to be Wonder Woman

While talking to an online portal named ‘Her Zindagi,' Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about her fondness for superhero movies and their characters. When asked to pick one dream role from all superhero movies, Bharucha picked Wonder Woman as the ideal character to play. She added, “Wonder Woman is my pick, and Gal Gadot is top-notch. I don't know if I will ever get a role like it, but I really aspire to be Wonder Woman."

(Nushhratt Bharucha posted about Akelli's new release date, yesterday | Image: Instagram/Nushhratt Bharucha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha added that she finds the entire genre of superhero movies “very interesting,” adding how she would want to have multiple superpowers at once. She stated, “I wish I had the mind to be an Iron Man where I can keep advancing technology and equipping myself with all various kinds of skills.”

"We are still considered 'Heroines', nothing more: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Speaking about the evolving status of actresses in the Hindi film industry, Bharuccha said, “We can see several women taking it up, and choosing to do films which a few years ago nobody would do.” Bharuccha mentioned films like Piku, Queen, and Thappad as a few examples. At the same time, the Akelli actress expressed her displeasure about how actresses still aren’t considered equal to male stars and are rather relegated to a secondary position. She added, “We are still considered as just ‘heroines’ or counterparts to heroes.”

Akelli, directed by debutant Pranay Meshram was earlier scheduled to release on August 18, where it would clash with Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Ghoomer. However, Bharucha announced the new release date for her film yesterday on her social media page. Akelli now releases on August 25, where it would now face Dream Girl 2 at the box office. Interestingly, Nushrratt Bharucha was part of the 2019 film Dream Girl, to which Dream Girl 2 serves as a spiritual sequel.