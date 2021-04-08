Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' First Look To Sayantani Ghosh On Body Shaming: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the world of the entertainment industry. From director Surender Reddy revealing Akhil Akkineni's first look from Agent to Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 wrapping its first schedule, many events made headlines on April 8. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Akhil Akkineni's Agent first look revealed

On the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's 27th birthday, director Surender Reddy took to his Twitter to reveal the actor's first look from their upcoming movie Agent. In the picture shared by Reddy, Akhil is smoking a cigarette and has a mysterious look on his face. He is wearing a black blazer and wearing several rings on his fingers as well. In the caption, Surender Reddy wrote, "Here's the Thrilling Title & Phenomenal First Look Poster of #AGENT".

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2's schedule wrapped up

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to announce the schedule wrap of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's upcoming movie Heropanti 2. In the picture, an unmasked Tiger Shroff is walking with his entourage. He is wearing a red tie and a black suit. The film is slated to receive a theatrical release on December 3, 2021.

Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram post about body shaming

Sayantani Ghosh took to her Instagram to share a post wherein she talked about body shaming and the fascination towards female breasts. In the post, she has written that somebody asked her about her bra size and feels that there is so much more to talk about. She further wrote that mental conditioning about female breast badly affects most women. She also encouraged her female fans to 'speak up' against this.

Khloe Kardashian on her body image struggles

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos to slam those who 'judged' her for her body type. In the post, she wrote that she has struggled with her body image her whole life. She also wrote that she was ridiculed and judged to be perfect.

Image courtesy- Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Nikita Dutta tests positive for COVID-19

According to a report by Mid Day, The Big Bull actor Nikita Dutta has tested positive for COVID-19. She has isolated herself and is on a path to recovery. The report also stated that she has recovered but is completing her quarantine days.

Image courtesy- @akkineniakhil and @sayantanighosh0609 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.