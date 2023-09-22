Akhil Mishra's Wife Suzanne Bernert Pens Touching Note As She Remembers Actor: This Was Us

Akhil Mishra's sudden passing on September 21 came as a shock to many. His wife of 14 years, Suzanne Bernert, has now expressed herself with regard to her loss. The German actress took to her Instagram handle to share a long note articulating her feelings while reflecting on how much she was missing her late husband.

Akhil Mishra is well-known for his role as Librarian Dubey in the 2009 film 3 Idiots.

Suzanne Bernet is a German actress who has acted in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd and The Accidental Prime Minister, to name a few.

The two tied the knot in February 2009.

Suzanne Bernert pens a note after Akhil Mishra's demise

Suzanne Bernert took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with the now-late Akhil Mishra. The picture showed the couple engaged in conversation with each other. Bernert's note outlined how so much of their relationship was about their many exchanges.

She prayed for his soul to pass over seamlessly followed by a token of gratitude for all the love that has come in, in support of her, post Mishra's sudden demise. Bernert concluded her thoughts by recalling how she would usually run the post by her husband for his opinion - something she can now no longer do.



An excerpt from Bernert's note read, "This was us always engaging with each other,talking,many a times just by a glance ...

You were Myme and I was yours am overwhelmed by all the love pouring out, and I wish that your love takes his soul ahead to where it is going...like a wave ...and now usually I would show this post to @akhillmishraa to ask his opinion..something to add or clarify...now I can't anymore ... (sic)"

Who was Akhil Mishra?

Akhil Mishra is best known for his role as Librarian Dubey in the 2009 film 3 Idiots. He also portrayed Umed Singh Bundela in the Tina Datta and Rashami Desai-led television show Uttaran. Not just this, the actor has starred in a series of projects over the years like Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Don and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. The actor was found injured on his kitchen floor before being rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he passed away. He was 58.