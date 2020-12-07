Akhil Sachdeva To Get Hitched To Tanya Gulla On December 7; Read Details

Indian singer Akhil Sachdeva is set to get hitched with his best friend Tanya Gulla on December 7. The wedding will take place at the beautiful Samode Haveli in Jaipur. Akhil spoke about their love story and declared that the wedding will take place adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Akhil Sachdeva and Tanya Gulla -

Speaking about the time when he met Tanya for the first time, he said that Tanya had come to his concert six years back when she was 19. He said she saw him for the first time and told her mother that when she would grow up, she would want to marry him. He also added that after his concert, her mother came to him and told that to him and then they became friends.

He further said that she knew him in and out. He said that they had been friends since the past five to six years. He also spoke about the time when they were not talking to each other. At that time, he did not know that he would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry him from the first time she saw him. He said it was like a fairy tale, Tanya’s dream was coming true and he was very happy to be able to give that to her. He added that he was glad to marry her.

Akhil Sachdeva revealed that the wedding was supposed to happen next year but was shifted to an earlier date. He also said that it was mandatory for the guests attending the wedding to bring in their Covid-19 reports two days before the event. He also disclosed that he had to cut down on the number of guests to keep all health risks away. He said that he wished he did not have to cancel the invitation for so many people. He had to say a no to his distant relatives and friends and peers from the music industry. He said that earlier they had planned to invite more than 200 people but later they came down to 120 people. He also added that when the situation would get better next year, he would want to throw a celebration once again to those who could not attend the wedding at present.

Akhil Sachdeva's Wedding venue -

Excitedly, Akhil shared the reason behind finalizing Samode Haveli as the venue for the wedding. He said that he was somebody who was all about emotions which were seen in his music. Hence, he wanted to go for a venue which would suit his vibe and wanted to be comfortable with the venue. Samode Haveli was a 200-year old haveli in the Pink City. He signed off by saying that December 7 was one of the busiest days of the year for weddings and he was very lucky and glad to be getting married on that day in his choice of venue.

