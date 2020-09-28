Akhilendra Mishra Celebrates 60th Birthday; List Of Actor's Top Movies

Akhilendra Mishra celebrates his 60th birthday today, i.e. on September 28. Over the years, he has presented some of the most notable works in the Bollywood industry. Apart from films, Akhilendra also featured in many Indian television serials. Here’s a list of the best films of Akhilendra Mishra.

Akhilendra Mishra's Bollywood films

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India

Set in the late 1800s the story revolves around the British rule in India. The British try to execute their rule by imposing high taxes on the local population and oppressing them. However, one local villager takes a stand against the British rulers and challenges them for a cricket match. If the Indians win, they don’t have to pay the taxes and if the British government wins then they pay three times their usual taxes. Akhilendra plays the role of Arjan, the blacksmith, in the film.

Do Dooni Chaar

A middle-class math teacher Santosh Duggal lives with his wife and two children in a small apartment. After borrowing a car from his neighbour, Santosh is forced to compensate for the damage of the car. Later, Santosh decides to buy a new car. The film showcases the struggles of a middle-class family who go out of their comfort zone to buy a new car. Akhilendra essays the role of Farooqui in the film.

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara is a love story that features themes like love, separation, courage and sacrifice. The male protagonist Veer Pratap Singh, who is an Indian Air Force pilot rescues a Pakistani girl Zaara. After that incident, their life is changed. Akhilendra’s role is of a Pakistani jailor, Malkaat, in the film.

Ready

Ready features the story of two lovers who meet because of mistaken identity. Prem and Sanjana face all the odds together just to be with each other. It is an action-comedy film. Akhilendra essays the role of Amar Chaudhary, Sanjana’s uncle in the film.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

The film is based on the Lokhandwala shootout that took place in 1991. It is an action crime film and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film features the real-life battle between the Bombay Police and the gangsters. Akhilendra is seen as JCP Tripathi in the movie.

Image Credits: Akhilendra Mishra Instagram/ Still from Veer Zaara/ Do Dooni Chaar

