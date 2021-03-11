Akira Movie Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Sonakshi Sinha Starrer

The Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira is an action thriller which released back in 2016 and is a Hindi remake of 2011's Tamil film, Mouna Guru. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss, who also produced the film along with Fox Star Studios as well as co-wrote its screenplay with Santha Kumar and Anurag Kashyap. The official synopsis of the film on Disney+Hotstar's website reads: Akira Sharma, a college student takes on four corrupt cops to prove herself innocent, when she gets involved in a crime that she has not committed. The cast of Akira movie was headlined by Sonakshi in the titular role alongside Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap. Read about the entire Akira's cast to know about all the Akira characters in detail.

Akira Movie cast (Lead)

Sonakshi Sinha as Akira Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha plays the titular role of Akira Sharma in this AR Murugadoss directorial. The role of young Akira in the film is played by Mishiekka Arora. Sonakshi as Akira essays the role of a headstrong woman who decides to take revenge on the people responsible for her imprisonment over false allegations of acid attack.

Konkona Sensharma as Rabiya Sultan

Celebrated actor-director Konkona Sensharma plays the role of Rabiya Sultan in this action thriller. Konkana as Rabiya essays the role of Superintendent of Police (SP) who looks into Maya's suicide case. After Maya's sudden death, Rabiya suspects that she didn't commit suicide but was rather murdered.

Anurag Kashyap as Govind Rane

Prolific filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap plays the role of ACP Govind Rane in Akira. Anurag as Govind is shown to be one of the main antagonists in the film, who is a corrupt police officer. He decides to kill his girlfriend Maya after the latter records his confession about robbing and killing a man.

Raai Laxmi as Maya Amin

Polyglot actor Raai Laxmi plays the role of Maya Amin in this Sonakshi Sinha starrer. Rai as Maya essays the role of ACP Govind Rane's girlfriend, who decides to frame him by recording his confession about murdering a man. Maya then gets killed by Rane over the same.

Akira Movie cast (Supporting)