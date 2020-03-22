Akshay Kumar's '2.0' Has THIS Intriguing Trivia You Should Know

2.0 is the sequel to Robot which was released in 2010. The movie is among the biggest hits in the South. The stars included superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The movie also had a budget of a whopping 500 crores. The film has some interesting facts and trivia. This is also Akshay Kumar’s Tamil debut. Without further ado, let’s take a look into it:

Akshay Kumar's 2.0: Trivia

2.0 had a budget of ₹ 543 crore. This makes it the second-biggest budget movie from Asia and the biggest one from India. The first movie to hold the title is a Chinese film Asura. AR Rahman and S Shankar worked together for the tenth time after this film. Amitabh Bachchan was considered for the role of an antagonist in the film but Rajnikanth was against the idea as he thought that people would not like to see Bachchan in a negative role.

Amazon Prime Video India had a deal with Lyca Productions for the streaming rights of this film. Akshay Kumar made his debut in the Tamil film industry with this film This is the sequel to the movie Robot and came 8 years after the first film. This is the first onscreen appearance of Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar together, making it a very special project. Around 1,00,000 smartphones were used for the film along with several dummies.

They also approached iconic Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger for the role of antagonist before they approached Akshay Kumar to play the villain. Rajnikanth shot his scenes alongside Amy Jackson in Chennai. This is where he was featured battling gigantic birds that were created using complex CGI.

Around 3,000 technicians from all around the world have worked on the project. Before Nirav Shah joined the technical team in 2015 and visited specialist studios in the United States to research methods regarding filming for 3D shoots, Shankar had initially asked about K. V. Anand's availability for this project. The soundtrack of this film was launched on October 27, 2017, at Burj Al Arab, Dubai.

