Akshay Kumar Adorably Hugs Daughter Nitara, Pet Dog Freddie Refuses To Be Left Out; See

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Monday afternoon seemingly ended on a lovey-dovey note. The actor's wife, Twinkle Khanna, took to social media to share a special moment of the Khiladi actor with his daughter Nitara. Going by Khanna's latest post, it appears that Akshay Kumar devoted some quality time to spend with his family amid ongoing hectic shooting schedules. The new photo that's surfaced online also captures a delighted Akshay Kumar as he relaxes with his child.

Akshay Kumar adorably hugs Nitara

It seems that as soon as Akshay Kumar returned home, he was greeted by his daughter with a warm hug. As soon as their pet dog Freddie noticed the special moment, the animal did not want to be left behind. The furry companion wagging his tail jumped towards the actor as Twinkle Khanna captured the candid moment.

While sharing the adorable photo online, Twinkle wrote, "Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don’t you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?" Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to announce his untitled film opposite Radhika Madan. The actors began the shooting of the film by fulfilling the coconut-breaking ritual. Akshay Kumar shared a video of the holy ritual and expressed, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes." Watch the video below:

The Khiladi star also recently tendered an apology for endorsing a brand that also produces tobacco. After facing flak from fans, Akshay Kumar decided to step down as the brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi. Sharing his apology via social media, Kumar stated, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

