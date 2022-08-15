Akshay Kumar And Devendra Fadnavis Flag Off Police Car, Bike Rally In Mumbai; See Pics

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off a race for police personnel and a car and bike rally in Mumbai to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

According to ANI, around 3,500 police personnel participated in the 10 km race organised by the state government. Around 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held the rally from Marine Drive. The Deputy CM shared a video on Twitter where he greeted the police personnel and Akshay Kumar before flagging off the car, and bike rally.

The video begins with Deputy CM Fadnavis along with Akshay flagging off the car rally with the police personnel dressed in tricolor t-shirts riding bikes and cars while holding the tricolor flags. “#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Run by @MumbaiPolice, with @akshaykumar, this morning! #IndiaAt75 @AmritMahotsav,” the Deputy CM of Maharashtra wrote on Twitter.

Apart from the video, several pictures from the car and bike rally have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Akshay and Devendra Fadnavis can be seen cheering for police personnel. The actor dwelled in the patriotic fervour while donning a green sweatshirt as he looked happy while flagging off the rally.

Mumbai | A 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel & rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held from Marine Drive today to mark 75 years of Independence



Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar flagged off the race and car & bike rally. pic.twitter.com/aMSvrq6vJZ — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Akshay also showed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by changing his Twitter display picture to that of a Tricolour. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was introduced by the government as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to recognise 75 years of India's independence. The primary objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to assist individuals in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor’s latest film Raksha Bandhan released on August 11. The film had faced a boycott trend prior to its release. He had even reacted to the ongoing boycott trend in India during a promotional event in Kolkata where he urged people not to get involved in such activities. He had said, “If you don’t feel like watching the movie, then don’t. It’s a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it’s up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry, or anything else, all of this help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn’t make sense.”

