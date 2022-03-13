Akshay Kumar & Kriti Arrive In Style To Promote 'Bachchhan Paandey', Buy Tickets From Fans

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of their upcoming yet highly-anticipated film, Bachchhan Paandey. The film promises to be full of high voltage action, comedy, and crime, which will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022. The duo has been going all out to promote the film. Though it's Sunday, it was a busy one for Kriti and Akshay. Both arrived in style to promote their forthcoming film.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon arrive in a vintage car

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar dropped a video in which he along with Kriti could be seen arriving at one of the most renowned cinema halls in Mumbai, Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday, March 13. Marking their special entry, both of them arrived in a vintage car to promote the Farhad Samji directorial, also starring Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. Fans went in awe after learning the duo's unique yet stylish entry to the cinema hall.

Akshay, Kriti distribute shirts to their fans

In an eight-minute-long video, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon were seen distributing black coloured shirts to the crowd outside the cinema hall. The duo even bought first tickets for the first show of Bachchhan Paandey. Revealing that the advance booking is open, he wrote in the caption, "#BACHCHHANPAANDEY advance booking now open! @kritisanon @jacquelinef143".

While Akshay looked rogue in his Bachchhan Paandey avatar, Kriti graced in an all-denim attire. The duo was standing in front of the box office to open the advance bookings of the action-comedy film. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, Not only Akshay, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. She wrote, "Advance Bookings have opened! Grab your tickets now!!! #BachchhanPaandey".

Akshay poses with Kriti outside the Box Office

Akshay even shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen posing along with her co-star Kriti Sanon outside the Box Office. Not only this but the duo were also clicked while sitting on a vintage car that the Sooryavanshi actor shared on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "बच्चन पांडे आ रहा है आपके नजदीकी सिनेमा घरों में 18 March को. #BachchhanPaandey advance bookings now open! @kritisanon @jacquelinef143", which means, Bachchhan Paandey is coming to your nearest theatres on March 18.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar