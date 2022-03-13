Akshay Kumar And Kriti Sanon Visit NMIC Mumbai Amid Promotions For 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey, which also features Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. The duo has been going all out to promote the film which promises to be full of high voltage action, comedy, and crime, which will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon visit NMIC

Meanwhile, Akshay has dropped a video on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on March 13. The clip sees the Sooryavanshi actor, alongside Kriti Sanon and other cast and crew, visiting the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Sunday, as the museum reopens for the public post-pandemic. The museum displayed the classic car club of India exhibition for the cast of Bachchhan Paandey. The reopening comes with the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) as it is conducting a vintage car exhibition at the museum premises.

Visited the @NMICMumbai today…having grown up watching the celebrated films over the years, and getting to revisit those memories was nothing short of overwhelming. It is a magnificent film museum and a must visit for all film lovers. pic.twitter.com/uAMCAldawm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

'A magnificent film museum': Akshay

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Khiladi actor wrote, "Visited the @NMICMumbai today…having grown up watching the celebrated films over the years, and getting to revisit those memories was nothing short of overwhelming." He further added, "It is a magnificent film museum and a must-visit for all film lovers." Director Farhad Samji and the producer Sajid Nadiadwala also graced the occasion.

PIB Maharashtra shares glimpses from the museum

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting retweeted a tweet by PIB in Maharashtra. It wrote, "Actors @akshaykumar and @kritisanon visiting exhibition of 75 vintage cars and bikes at the National Museum of Indian Cinema Exhibition organized by @NMICMumbai in collaboration with Vintage and Classic Car Club of India, as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations".

Actors @akshaykumar and @kritisanon at the National Museum of Indian Cinema premises



NMIC has a huge collection of artefacts including the armour worn by Sivaji Ganeshan in the film Veera Pandya Kattabomman and the Red Coat worn by M.G. Ramchandran in the film Adimai Penn pic.twitter.com/uQx8QxOCpx — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) March 13, 2022

Another tweet, which also has some of the glimpses of the museum, by the PIB in Maharashtra witnesses Kriti and Akshay enjoying being part of the event. It wrote, "Vintage Car and Bike Exhibition at NMIC Complex as part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence NMIC showcases the contributions of film veterans from across India, welcomes us again -

@MIB_India".

Earlier, in the day, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon arrived in style to promote their forthcoming film. The duo marked their special entry in a vintage car at one of the most renowned cinema halls in Mumbai, Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday, March 13.

