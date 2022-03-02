Akshay Kumar & Manushi's 'Prithviraj' Gets New Release Date, To Arrive Early In Cinemas

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his role in Prithviraj, which is a biopic about the life of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. The film was earlier scheduled to get its theatrical release on June 10, but the actor took to his social media account on Wednesday to give his fans and followers some exciting news. He announced that the much-awaited film would hit the big screens a week earlier and get its much-awaited release on June 3, 2022.

Prithviraj new release date

Akshay Kumar headed to his Twitter account on Wednesday and shared a poster of himself from Prithviraj as he announced the film's new release date. The film was initially meant to release on June 10, but will not release a week earlier on June 3, 2022, and fans' excitement knew no bounds. The actor himself was also excited about the news as he shared it with his fans and followers online. He wrote on Twitter, "Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner to the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The release date of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial has been postponed several times. The film was initially meant to hit the big screens on November 13, 2020, however, the worldwide pandemic forced it to be rescheduled. It was then set for its release on January 21, 2022, but that was when the third wave of the pandemic arrived. The film is now scheduled to release on June 3, 2022, and fans are eager to see their favourite actor on the big screen yet again.

The upcoming movie will see former Miss World Manushi Chhillar making her debut in the Bollywood industry as she takes on a role opposite Akshay Kumar. A recently released motion poster of her character oozed royalty and elegance and fans cannot wait to see her on the big screen. She will be seen taking on the role of Princess Sanyogita and introducing her character to fans, Kumar wrote, "Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion." He also unveiled his own look, as he could be seen with a sword and amour as an army assembled behind him. He called it a 'role of a lifetime' as he shared the poster of his unique look.

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar