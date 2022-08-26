Akshay Kumar And Nora Fatehi Step Out In Style, Tara Sutaria Stuns In Traditional Avatar

Quick links:
Ek Villain Returns actor Tara Sutaria looked charming in a red lehenga, with sequin detailing on her blouse. She added statement earrings to complete the look.
Akshay Kumar was spotted out and about in a casual avatar. He paired a black hoodie with complementing lowers, finishing off his look with sneakers.
Malaika Arora sported an uber-cool athleisure set with a black jacket as she stepped out post her workout.
Nora Fatehi raised the glam quotient in her recent outing. She opted for blue denims alongside a cropped white top and rounded off her look with oversized sunglasses.
Aditi Rao Hydari opted for pastel pants and a floral corset top, while accentuating the outfit with hoop earrings.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput kept it simple yet stylish in a black and white shirt with denim pants.