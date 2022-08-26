Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar And Nora Fatehi Step Out In Style, Tara Sutaria Stuns In Traditional Avatar

From Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi to Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora and more, take a look at celebrities making stylish statements in their latest outings.

Tara Sutaria
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ek Villain Returns actor Tara Sutaria looked charming in a red lehenga, with sequin detailing on her blouse. She added statement earrings to complete the look. 

Akshay Kumar
Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar was spotted out and about in a casual avatar. He paired a black hoodie with complementing lowers, finishing off his look with sneakers. 

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora sported an uber-cool athleisure set with a black jacket as she stepped out post her workout. 

Nora Fatehi
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi raised the glam quotient in her recent outing. She opted for blue denims alongside a cropped white top and rounded off her look with oversized sunglasses. 

Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for pastel pants and a floral corset top, while accentuating the outfit with hoop earrings. 

Mira Rajput
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput kept it simple yet stylish in a black and white shirt with denim pants. 

Varun Dhawan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lastly, Varun Dhawan appeared in a quirky avatar, with his coloured lowers surely making heads turn. 

