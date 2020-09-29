Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Reveal Who Is Best Cook In Family, Latter Has Hilarious Answer

On September 29, Tweak India posted a video which featured Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. In the clip, the duo revealed who is the best cook in the family. The question asked by a child was, "I love to cook and bake. Who is the best cook in your house?". Soon, Akshay Kumar said, "I don't think even you have you say this. It's me. She can't even make an omelette."

Twinkle Khanna, who was seated next to him, was seen hiding her face with a book. Soon, she interrupted him and spilled the beans. Twinkle revealed that Akshay Kumar is a "very good cook". However, she didn't mean a good cook when it comes to "food".

She jokingly continued, "He knows how to fry my brains, he knows how to boil my blood." After which, the Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai actor revealed that the best chef in the house is their son. "He can make anything; from rajma to pizzas, to the most amazing desserts", exclaimed Khanna.

Interrupting her once again, Akshay Kumar said, "He's the best cook". The Bell Bottom actor in a jovial tone added that 'he's the second-best cook in the family'. He concluded, "And she can only cook stories."

Akshay & Twinkle reveal who is the best cook

Also Read | Kokilaben Creates Fun Challenge In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 New Promo, Nominates Devoleena

Also Read | How Akshay Kumar Met And Married His Wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001. This year in January, the couple celebrated 19 years of togetherness. The Housefull 4 actor posted a fun picture with Twinkle and penned a hearty note for her. Akshay wrote, "Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. ‬

‪All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan."

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Speaks About Resuming Work Amid Pandemic, Admits Being 'fearful' At First

On the work front

Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The film is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay shot his sequences for another film titled Bell Bottom in Scotland. Meanwhile, the makers of Sooryavanshi pushed the release date of the film due to the pandemic. He is also roped in for Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Durgavati, and many more films.

Also Read | When Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Got Arrested For Alleged Obscene Behaviour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.