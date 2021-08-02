Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date Of 'Bell Bottom'; Film To Release In 3D As Well

Akshay Kumar is all set to star in the much-anticipated film Bell Bottom opposite Vaani Kapoor. The actor recently treated his fans with the first teaser and release date of the film. He also shared that the film will be released in 3D as well as on social media.

Bell Bottom to be also released in 3D

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram handle to share that his upcoming film Bell Bottom will be released in 3D in cinemas on August 19. The actor shared a video of him wearing 3D glasses to make the announcement. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August. ⚡ #BellBottom also arriving in 3D. #BellBottomIn3D", which translates to, "Experience thrill to the Fullest on 19 August."

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Vaani, the film also includes Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is being helmed by Ranjit Tiwari while Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, and Madhu G. Bhijwani are bankrolling it.

Bell Bottom release date announcement

Akshay Kumar shared a teaser of the film along with its release date via his social media handle. In the teaser, Akshay Kumar was seen donning a blue suit as he walked away from a plane with his team. The caption read, "Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom!". Bell Bottom release date was initially scheduled for May 28. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the film's release was pushed to July 27. As several states did not allow the run of theatres, the creators shifted the date to August.

Akshay Kumar teases the plot of Bell Bottom

Plot details of the upcoming film Bell Bottom have been kept under wraps. However, via the teaser, the film creates revealed that the film is based on a true story. Akshay Kumar recently gave some more insights about the film and announced that the trailer of the film has been scheduled for August 3, 2021. He wrote, "Sharp memory, national-level chess player, gaana sikhata hai, Hindi, English, German bol leta hai! Baaki bataayenge trailer ke saath. #BellBottom trailer out tomorrow evening!".

IMAGE: AKSHAY KUMAR'S INSTAGRAM

