Akshay Kumar Announces Wrap Of 'Production 41', Calls It 'memorable Journey'; See Pic

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming Ranjit M Tewari directorial, titled Production 41. Taking to his Instagram account today, Kumar shared a photo of the movie's cast and crew, remarking his 'memorable journey' on the film. Apart from Akshay, the movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta in pivotal roles.

This film, which is being bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Honey Bhagnani's Pooja Films, marks Ranjit and Akshay's latest collaboration after Bell Bottom. Apart from Production 41, Akshay will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan, and Ram Setu among others.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, October 9, the actor uploaded a group photo including the cast and crew on board the project. For the caption, he wrote, "Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!" Take a look.

Announcing the wrap, Rakul Preet also uploaded the same picture and wrote, "So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41 Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with," and added a heart emoji.

The film commenced its shoot in August this year, with Pooja Entertainment's official Twitter handle sharing a photo of Akshay and Sargun Mehta alongside the makers from the 'Mahurat' ceremony. "With your blessings and good wishes, we start our new project #ProductionNo41 #PoojaEntertainment," the caption read.

The production house also uploaded a photo of Jackky Bhaganani and Akshay joining hands in the backdrop of a private jet to officially announce their upcoming collaboration. The tweet read, “@akshaykumar and #PoojaEntertainment join hands once again after #Bellbottom for their next."

Apart from Production 41, Akshay will be seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, starring Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. While Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi will release on January 21, 2022. He will also be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu as well as RakshaBandhan and Bachchan Pandey.

