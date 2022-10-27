Akshay Kumar Attends Kudo Tournament In Gujarat, Flaunts Skills In Latest Video | Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar recently jetted off to Gujarat to attend the 14th International Kudo tournament near Surat, organised by the actor himself. The Sooryavanshi hitmaker shared a clip from the championship where he could be seen handing out prizes to the winners, flaunting his martial arts skills and much more.

Akshay also penned a gratitude note for everyone who attended the event, adding that his interaction with martial arts enthusiasts reminds him of his beginnings.

Akshay Kumar attends Kudo Tournament in Gujarat

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay shared a clip of him addressing the crowd and also giving accolades to people with the best skills. He also flaunted his skills by breaking bricks with a hammer. In the caption, he mentioned, "Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year." Take a look.

I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year. pic.twitter.com/0GRMGusgVM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 26, 2022

Akshay has gotten trained in several martial art forms over the years, including Karate, Taekwondo and Muay Thai.

More on Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay was recently seen in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. It was theatrically released on October 25. He also has films like Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Cindrella and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAYKUMAR)